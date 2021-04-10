Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

ENBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

