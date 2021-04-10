Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

