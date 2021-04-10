Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

EXK opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $900.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 254,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

