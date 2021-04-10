Endor Protocol Price Down 54.3% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.32 million and $983,504.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.00465093 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00028975 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00173015 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.34 or 0.04302963 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.