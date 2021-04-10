Enecuum (ENQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.79 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 337.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,671,439 coins and its circulating supply is 167,421,431 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

