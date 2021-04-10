Enecuum (ENQ) Trading Up 403.4% This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 157.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $61.01 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded up 403.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,661,204 coins and its circulating supply is 167,411,197 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

