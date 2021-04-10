Enigma Price Up 17% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.93 or 0.00476251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.49 or 0.04324531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

