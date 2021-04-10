Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $151.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

