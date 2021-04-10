Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Enstar Group worth $111,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 99,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $252.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.