Enzyme Finance (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.