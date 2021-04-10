Enzyme Price Hits $92.07 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $165.05 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $92.07 or 0.00154270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

