EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 265.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,591 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $54,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EOG stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

