EOS (EOS) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $6.26 billion and $2.78 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $6.57 or 0.00011015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,587,112 coins and its circulating supply is 952,420,034 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

