eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0058

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $620,605.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

