EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $420,221.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

