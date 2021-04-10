Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

EPZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

