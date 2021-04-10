Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Raised to “Outperform Spec Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.