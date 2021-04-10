Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Spec Overweight

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

EQX opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

