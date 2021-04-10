ERC20 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,476.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $46,476.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.00612043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037037 BTC.

ERC20 Coin Profile

ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

ERC20 Coin Trading

