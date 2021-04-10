Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $604,704.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $604,704.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,803.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.44 or 0.03572409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00420399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.37 or 0.01127634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00490869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.66 or 0.00452576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00033970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00203723 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,844,250 coins and its circulating supply is 31,540,528 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

