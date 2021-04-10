ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $668,385.18 and approximately $75,453.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,157,820 coins and its circulating supply is 26,878,486 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.