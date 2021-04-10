Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

