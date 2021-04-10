Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

