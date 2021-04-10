ETHA Lend 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.28 Million (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $3.28 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,252 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

