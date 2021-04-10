Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $36,795.20 and approximately $44,958.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00619144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036895 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

