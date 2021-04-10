Ether Zero Reaches One Day Volume of $57,065.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $514,327.82 and approximately $57,065.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.60 or 0.03551965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,805,528 coins and its circulating supply is 180,776,116 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.