Ether Zero Trading 47.9% Higher This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $677,100.90 and $55,238.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,788,685 coins and its circulating supply is 180,759,272 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

