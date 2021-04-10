Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.33 or 0.00034230 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.85 or 0.03570335 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

