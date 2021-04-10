Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Reaches $470,898.22

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $470,898.22 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

