Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

