Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.73 million and $116,678.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.