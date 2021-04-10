Ethverse (ETHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $44,698.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,980,956 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

