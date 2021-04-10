EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $129,152.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.26 or 0.00743301 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 208% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,169,716,390 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.