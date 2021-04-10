Eureka Coin (ERK) Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Eureka Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Eureka Coin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $6,827.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eureka Coin

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,135,288 coins and its circulating supply is 66,498,652 coins. Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

Eureka Coin Coin Trading

