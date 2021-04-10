Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $11.45 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $13.24 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,420,713 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

