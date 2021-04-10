EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $136,096.43 and approximately $107,688.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00064346 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003696 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 719.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

