Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,129,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 487,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

