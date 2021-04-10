Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.40 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.