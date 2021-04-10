Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $179,498,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $249.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

