Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $207.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $207.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

