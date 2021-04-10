Everest (ID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.67 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market cap of $175.81 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

