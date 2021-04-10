Everex (EVX) Price Hits $1.29

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

