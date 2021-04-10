Everex Hits Market Capitalization of $28.29 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002062 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

