EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of EVERTEC worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,889 shares of company stock worth $6,620,565. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

