ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,193.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $6,193.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004996 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.12 or 0.00942597 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017669 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

