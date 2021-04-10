EXMR FDN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $130,110.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 153.1% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $268,371.45 and approximately $130,110.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00045452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

