Exosis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $32,993.51 and $69.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,376.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.16 or 0.03571175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00393429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.76 or 0.01119243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00480961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.23 or 0.00450883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00339323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.