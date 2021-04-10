Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.51. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 464,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,795. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $139.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

