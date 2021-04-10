Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

