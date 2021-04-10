extraDNA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $534,891.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $534,891.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,586.17 or 0.99822271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00481190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00321275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00734084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

